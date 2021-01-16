Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo avoided arbitration by signing a one-year contract worth $4.7 million, according to the Associated Press.
The 27-year-old outfielder batted .258 (52 for 186) with eight doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 18 RBIs, 33 walks and 43 strikeouts in 55 games last season. He is a career .258 hitter with 59 doubles, 13 triples, 39 homers, 121 RBIs and a .390 on-base percentage.
