Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 1 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored during the New York Mets’ 6-5 loss Friday at Philadelphia.
He batted leadoff and played center field.
The 27-year-old is currently batting .254 (17 for 67) with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs in 21 games this season. He has drawn 19 walks and struck out 16 times while being hit by four pitches.
The Mets (9-12) face the Phillies again at 4:05 p.m. today.
