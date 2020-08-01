CHEYENNE – Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and two strikeouts during the New York Mets’ 11-10 come-from-ahead loss Friday at Atlanta.
New York led 10-6 entering the bottom of the eighth inning, but surrendered five runs to the Braves.
Nimmo, 27, started in center field and batted second for the Mets. The 2011 Cheyenne East graduate is now batting .310 (9 for 29) with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. He has drawn three walks, been hit by two pitches and struck out eight times in eight games. Nimmo also has stolen one base.
He has reached base in 23 consecutive games dating back to the 2019 season.
New York (3-5) plays at Atlanta at 5:10 p.m. today.
