Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs during the New York Mets’ 10-6 win Thursday at Philadelphia.
The 27-year-old batted leadoff and started in center field. He also drew a walk and struck out.
Nimmo is now batting .282 (46 for 163) in 46 games this season. He has eight doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 16 RBIs. He has drawn 28 walks, struck out 37 times and been hit by five pitches.
The 2011 Cheyenne East graduate has nine hits in his last three games. He is batting .372 (19 for 51) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.