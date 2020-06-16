CHEYENNE – Garrett Oswald got off to a shaky start Monday evening.
The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 left-hander walked two of the first four batters he faced, and also gave up two runs on wild pitches.
Oswald surrendered a single and walk in the second frame. It’s safe to say he settled down after that.
He gave up just two hits and an earned run the rest of the way to help the Sixers capture a 7-3 victory at Powers Field.
“I wasn’t locked in, and my release point was all over, and I really struggled for the first two innings,” said Oswald, who finished with seven strikeouts. “When my fastball release point isn’t locked in, it’s kind of hard to get my off-speed pitches going too. My off-speed feeds off my fastball. Once I get my fastball locked in, everything else kind of falls into place.
“I went out for the third inning and really got it locked in during my warmup pitches. I was really focused on getting a good feel for my release point and repeating it. That’s when I really started getting going.”
Oswald sat the Rangers down in order in the third and fourth innings before Garrett Dodd single to right field to lead off the fifth inning. Oswald picked up two outs – including one on a sacrifice bunt – before Caleb Eaton singled to score Dodd and cut Cheyenne’s lead to 5-3.
“(Oswald) is a grinder, and a guy who has been around a long time,” Post 6 manager Ty Lain said. “He ended up giving us six good innings and a good chance to win the game. He is a guy we’re going to have to rely on and get locked in.
“He is not where he needs to be yet, but we’re confident he will get there.”
Oswald and reliever Bailey Applegarth sat Laramie down in order in both the sixth and seventh innings.
“Our mid- to late-game plate approaches haven’t been great this year, and we have a lot of room to grow there,” second-year Laramie manager Aaron Lozano said. “We had a guy fly out on the first pitch he saw in the seventh, and we can’t have that when we need base-runners.
“We have to have better approaches throughout the game. That’s going to help us in the long run.”
Laramie right-hander Ryan Chamberlain gave up eight hits and seven earned runs in his 5⅔ innings on the mound. He also fanned five and walked three.
“This might have been one of the better defensive games we’ve had all season,” Lozano said. “The few mistakes we made didn’t really hurt us. We settled down and showed a lot of character in the second game after we got rolled in the first game.”
Cheyenne shortstop Colter McAnelly was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Andrew Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
The Rangers (6-6) host Loveland, Colorado, in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. today at Cowboy Field.
Cheyenne (17-7) plays a conference doubleheader at Sheridan starting at 4 p.m. Thursday.
CHEYENNE 7, LARAMIE 3
Laramie…… 200 010 0 – 3 4 0
Cheyenne…… 210 202 X – 7 9 0
Laramie pitching: Chamberlain, Eaton (6) and Morris. Cheyenne pitching: Oswald, Applegarth (7) and Lobmeyer.
W: Oswald (3-1). L: Chamberlain (0-1). S: Applegarth (1).
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Johnson, Redman).
Cheyenne 11, Laramie 0
Cheyenne jumped out to a 10-0 lead after the second inning.
Zack Costopoulos was 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBIs. Two of those RBIs came on his triple.
Johnson and McAnelly were 2 for 4 with an RBI. Both of McAnelly’s hits were doubles.
Dominic Lopez added an RBI triple.
Post 6 starter Travis Onisto fanned seven hitters in his three innings of work.
Calvin Webb and Jake Vigen paced Laramie’s offense with two hits each.
CHEYENNE 11, LARAMIE 0 (5)
Laramie…… 000 00 – 0 5 3
Cheyenne…… 460 1X – 11 11 0
Laramie pitching: Squires and Morris. Cheyenne pitching: Onisto, Romero (4) and Anderson and Lobmeyer (5).
W: Onisto (2-0). L: Squires (0-1).
2B: Cheyenne 2 (McAnelly 2). 3B: Cheyenne 2 (Costopoulos, Lopez).
