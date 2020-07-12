Ty Lobmeyer

Ty Lobmeyer

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Ty Lobmeyer and Ben Bohlmann allowed a combined one hit to help Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to an 8-0 shutout over Southwest Elite (Albuquerque, New Mexico) on Sunday at Powers Field to close out the Continental Amateur Baseball Association wood bat tournament. 

Lobmeyer worked five innings, struck out four and walked four, while Bohlman came on for the sixth. 

