CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 survived a pair of seventh inning jams to grab a 5-3 win over the NoCo Roughnecks graduate team Friday night at Pioneer Park.
The Roughnecks had the bases loaded with nobody out in the seventh when Zane Covey lined out to Cheyenne second baseman Kelden Hastings, who then snapped a throw over to first to double off Vince LaConte at first base.
The Sixers surrendered a pair of walks before reliever Ben Bohlmann struck out Ben McLaughlin to end the game.
Cheyenne (36-14) scored all of its runs in the first inning.
Hastings, Andrew Johnson, Bradley Feezer, and Kaden Anderson all had two hits for Post 6. Johnson’s hits were a double and a triple. Hastings also rapped a triple and drove home two runs.
Cheyenne wraps up pool play of the Gabe Pando Memorial tournament at 2 p.m. today at Pioneer Park against Poudre High of Fort Collins, Colorado.
CHEYENNE 5, NOCO 3
NoCo…… 100 100 1 – 3 9 1
Cheyenne…… 500 000 0 – 5 10 0
NoCo pitching: Segura and Petrofrezzo. Cheyenne pitching: Oswald, Lobmeyer (4), Applegarth (7), Bohlmann (7) and Anderson.
W: Lobmeyer (3-2). L: Segura. S: Bohlmann (1).
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Johnson). 3B: Cheyenne 2 (Hastings, Johnson).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.