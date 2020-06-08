CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team won one game in come-from-behind fashion and lost another the same way Sunday at Powers Field.
The Sixers (12-4) started the day with a 3-2 win over the Parker (Colorado) Lightning. USA Prime One rallied to top Cheyenne 10-8 in the afternoon.
Zack Costopoulos hit a two-run single in the sixth inning to score Andrew Johnson and Dominic Lopez and lift Cheyenne ahead of Parker. Jackson Hesford also had an RBI single for the Sixers.
Costopoulos was 2 for 3. Lopez also had one hit.
Freshman right-hander Colter McAnelly struck out seven batters and allowed just four hits to pick up the complete game victory.
Cheyenne led USA Prime One 8-6 after four innings. Prime pulled ahead for good with a three-run fifth inning. It tacked on another score in the seventh.
Second baseman Nico Vite was 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs. Two of those RBIs came on the triple. Johnson and Lopez both had triples. Hesford and Kaden Anderson also tallied base hits. Anderson added an RBI.
Cheyenne hosts the Greeley (Colorado) GoJo’s at noon Tuesday. Post 6 also faces Premier West at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
CHEYENNE 3, PARKER 2
Parker…… 000 200 0 – 2 4 2
Cheyenne…… 001 002 X – 3 4 2
Parker pitching: Boyd, Hanson (4) and Nelson. Cheyenne pitching: McAnelly and Anderson.
W: McAnelly (2-0). L: Hanson.
3B: Parker 1 (Levesone).
PRIME ONE 10, CHEYENNE 8
USA Prime One…… 114 030 1 – 10 11 3
Cheyenne…… 002 600 0 – 8 8 1
USA Prime One pitching: Schends, Ruhal (2), Simpson (3), Clones (4), Russell (7) and Russell and Arsenault. Cheyenne pitching: Rodriguez, Lobmeyer (3), Bohlmann (5) and Anderson.
W: Simpson. L: Bohlmann (1-1).
2B: Prime One 4 (Ruhal, Beos, Cross 2). 3B: Cheyenne 3 (Vite, Johnson, Lopez).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.