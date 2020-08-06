CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 capitalized on five Casper errors during a 10-0 victory at the Wyoming Class AA state tournament Wednesday morning in Rock Springs.
The Sixers scored two runs in the third inning, before breaking the game open with a five-run fourth. They added three runs in the fifth to end the game early because of the 10-run mercy rule.
“It felt like we had some jitters early on, but we settled in after a few innings,” Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said. “We’re going to keep getting better the deeper we go into this tournament.”
Post 6 starter Bradley Feezer picked up the win, striking out four and giving up just two hits across four innings. Oilers right fielder Garrett Clasen led the game off with a double to left field, and Gunnar Browning was hit by a pitch. Feezer settled in after that, retiring 10 consecutive batters before catcher Cooper Hack singled in the fourth.
“His performance on the mound was kind of like our whole team,” Lain said. “He was a little nervous to start before settling in and doing what he was capable of doing.”
Junior Andrew Johnson was 2 for 3 for Cheyenne (47-20) with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Julian Romero’s lone hit was a double. Nico Vite hit a two-run double in the fifth, and also had an RBI groundout in the fourth.
Dominic Lopez and Colter McAnelly each had one hit and an RBI.
Cheyenne faces Evanston (28-20) at 4 p.m. today.
CHEYENNE 10, CASPER 0 (5)
Casper....... 000 00 – 0 2 5
Cheyenne....... 002 53 – 10 7 2
Casper pitching: Roberts, Tharp (4), Rogers (5) and Hack. Cheyenne pitching: Feezer, Applegarth (5) and Lobmeyer.
W: Feezer (6-4). L: Roberts.
2B: Casper 1 (Clasen); Cheyenne 4 (Johnson 2, Romero, Vite).
