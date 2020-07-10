CHEYENNE – A three-run sixth inning helped Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 snap a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over Cherry Creek, Colorado, on Thursday night at Powers Field.
The Sixers are now 1-2 in the Continental Amateur Baseball Association wood bat tournament. They continue pool play at 7 tonight against Miles City, Montana.
"We did something (Thursday) that we hadn't done in our three previous games, and that's come up with a couple clutch hits," Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said. "Our guys battled. I thought we played with more heart than we have shown in the last few days. I'm proud of the way bounced back from those loses."
The game was tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth when pinch hitter Dominic Lopez swung at the first pitch he saw, and hit a two-run single through the left side of the infield just past the glove of diving third baseman Clay Cutter to score Travis Onisto from second, giving Cheyenne a 3-2 lead.
"I tried to stay focused and watch the pitchers because I had a feeling I was going to come in at the end of the game," Lopez said. "I saw the first pitch, it was a strike, so I went for it."
Center fielder Andrew Johnson padded the advantage with a two-run single to left with the bases loaded that put Post 6 (31-14) up 5-2.
Cherry Creek made things interesting in the seventh by loading the bases with one out thanks to two walks and a single. Luke Bard hit a sacrifice fly to center that scored Caleb Cancino from third and cut the lead to 5-3.
Cheyenne shortstop Nico Vite ended the game when he fielded a chopper behind the pitcher’s mound and fired to first to retire Cutter.
Johnson gave Cheyenne its first lead of the night when he ripped a single up the middle nearly hitting Bruins starter Nolan Livsey in the bottom of the third. Johnson stole second and advanced to third on Jackson Hesford’s groundout to first. Johnson scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead.
Cherry Creek capitalized on two Sixers’ errors to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth.
Hesford helped Cheyenne forge a 2-2 tie in by looping a two-out single to center in the fifth that scored Onisto from second.
"That hit was huge because it felt like we hadn't gotten a two-out RBI in almost a month," Lain said. "That really got the monkey off our back, and everybody in our dugout kind of exhaled and relaxed and started having more good at-bats following that."
Freshman right-hander Bradley Feezer picked up the win. He allowed just six hits and two runs (one earned) across six innings. Feezer also struck out six batters.
"That's back-to-back extremely good outings from (Feezer)," Lain said.
The Sixers shuffle their batting order, moving Johnson to the leadoff spot, Hesford from the middle of the order to the No. 2 hole, and Vite from leadoff to third. Cheyenne also made some defensive changes, including moving Vite from second to third.
"We wanted to do something different because we had three days where we hadn't played very well," Lain said. "We wanted to mix things up, and give another look at how to do it. The guys didn't have much of a heads up, but they came out and played extremely well."
CHEYENNE 5, CHERRY CREEK 3
Cherry Creek…… 000 200 1 – 3 4 0
Cheyenne...... 001 013 X – 5 7 2
Cherry Creek pitching: Livsey, Elarton (6) and Bard. Cheyenne pitching: Feezer, McAnelly (7) and Lobmeyer and Anderson (7).
W: Feezer (4-2). L: Elarton. S: McAnelly (2).
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Vite).
