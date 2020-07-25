CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 didn't need an outburst of offense against Rapid City Post 22 (South Dakota) on Friday.
Turns out, the Sixers needed only three runs and two hits to come away with a 3-1 victory at Powers Field.
Cheyenne (40-18) scored its first two runs in the third inning, thanks to some sloppy defensive play from Rapid City. A wild pitch allowed Julian Romero to trot home for a 1-0 lead. Then Nico Vite was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force home the second run of the frame. Freshman Colter McAnelly then hit a sacrifice fly to center field, which scored Andrew Johnson.
The rest was up to the Sixers' pitching staff.
Bailey Applegarth, Ben Bohlmann and Grant Redman secured the win. Applegarth got the start and worked two innings of no-hit ball, striking out two and walking two. Bohlmann came on in the third and worked another perfect two innings with a strikeout and a walk. Redman finished it off with three innings of relief and allowed one run off four hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Bohlman (4-2) picked up the win for Cheyenne, which Redman earned his first save of the season.
Post 6 travels to Laramie for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. today.
CHEYENNE 3, RAPID CITY 1
Rapid City ... 000 010 0 - 1 4 0
Cheyenne .... 003 000 X - 3 2 0
Rapid City pitching: Kuehl, Scherbeaske (4) and Maguire. Cheyenne pitching: Applegarth, Bohlmann (3), Redman (5) and Anderson.
W: Bohlmann (4-2). L: Kuehl. S: Redman (1).
2B: Rapid City 1 (Goble).
