CHEYENNE – With senior left-handers Travis Onisto and Garrett Oswald and junior righty Trenton Rodriguez returning, Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 had the foundation for a very solid pitching staff.
The question was whether a bevy of young hurlers could progress and bolster the group.
So far, the answer has been a resounding yes.
“They are very young, but we are going to have to count on them to pitch big, important innings at the state tournament,” Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said. “So far, they’ve proven they can handle the responsibility of pitching at the (Class AA) level.
“I’m sure there will be bumps in the road as we go through the summer, but we just have to stay with the process.”
Freshman Colter McAnelly carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning of his first career varsity start. He has struck out 10 hitters and walked just two during his eight innings on the mound. Only one of the five runs he has surrendered was earned.
Classmate Bradley Feezer has posted a 2.08 earned-run average across his 8-2/3 innings this season. In his last start, Feezer fanned six hitters and allowed just one earned run through 4-2/3 innings.
“There is so much room for us to improve,” the right-handed McAnelly said. “There are going to be some off-days. There always are. It comes with the game.
“Some days you’re feeling it, and some days you’re not. We have to forget about it, clear our minds and get to work.”
Every pitcher has rough outings, but youngsters are more likely to have them. They also are more likely to let one bad outing turn into two, Lain said. Learning how to bounce back from bad innings or a stretch of rough games is key to their development.
“You worry about young guys being able to handle those bumps in the road the right way,” the Sixers’ skipper said. “These guys all have good heads on their shoulders and understand what they’re trying to do to be successful and can get themselves out of some of those bumps. They’re really talented.”
Sophomore right-hander Bailey Applegarth knows exactly what Lain is talking about. The 32 varsity innings he logged during his freshman campaign were seventh-most among the Post 6 pitching staff. He posted a 3-0 record and a respectable 4.81 ERA, but he sometimes struggled with his command.
“I don’t remember being scared or nervous at all last season,” Applegarth said. “I remember thinking how cool it was to be 15 and throwing against 18- and 19-year-olds. But I struggled with picking up the glove when I threw.
“I was picking it up too late and not locating my breaking ball. I worked hard with our pitching coach on fixing those problems, and it really helped.”
Applegarth has tossed a team-high 9-2/3 innings this season. His 15 strikeouts are second-most on the team. The only run he has given up this season has been unearned.
“Those numbers really show you how well he is commanding the (strike) zone,” Lain said.
Applegarth was apprehensive about this year’s pitching staff entering the season. Cheyenne returned just four of the 10 pitchers who accumulated at least 21 innings last season. That included Cody Brooks and Trey Trimble, who ranked first and third in innings pitched last summer.
“I wasn’t sure how good our pitching staff was going to be because we had so many young guys, and we missed out on so much practice time (because of the COVID-19 pandemic),” Applegarth said. “Now, I’m confident that we’re going to be really good and have a really good couple years coming up.”
While they aren’t underclassmen, the Sixers expect a handful of other first-year varsity players, including Ben Bohlmann and Ty Lobmeyer, to contribute on the mound. The juniors have combined to throw 10-1/3 innings thus far.
Sophomore Julian Romero has yet to make an appearance for Cheyenne, but Lain has high expectations for him.
The coach also expects big things from Rodriguez, who notched 41 strikeouts and a 3.71 ERA during 51 innings last summer. Rodriguez is 2-0 thus far in 2020. Two of his three appearances have been in relief, but he will see time as a starter.
“We’re trying to bring the whole staff along,” Lain said. “Hopefully, we can get a good group put together by the end of the season.”
