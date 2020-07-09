The Gillette Roughriders scored a combined nine runs over a three inning-span to take the first game of a doubleheader against the Rangers 10-1 Wednesday afternoon. Trailing by two runs in the seventh inning of the second game, the Roughriders scored three in the top of the inning to cap off a 4-3 comeback over Laramie.
In the first game, the Rangers (23-14) tallied just four hits against Gillette (33-8) starter Bode Rivenes, who struck out four batters and allowed just one run over his 6.1 innings of work. Laramie starter Ryan Chamberlain was solid over six innings, surrendering just four earned runs while making 104 pitches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.