The Laramie Rangers earned their fourth straight doubleheader split Friday while finishing play at the Dean Bullock Memorial Tournament in Torrington.
The Rangers (6-4) dropped a tough 14-2 contest to the host Tigers in the first game. Laramie then bounced back with a late rally to beat Severance, Colorado, 11-9 to end the tourney on a high note.
Center fielder Caleb Eaton got the Rangers started off on the right foot with a leadoff double to open the first game against the Tigers.
But Torrington pitcher Jackson Jones kept Laramie off the scoreboard in the opening inning, and in check throughout the game that lasted five innings. The Rangers notched one run in the top of the second inning and another in the fifth.
Jones tossed 76 pitches and allowed just five hits, two runs (one earned) with four strikeouts and only two walks.
The Tigers plated three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 3-1 lead. Then the wheels came off for Laramie when an inning got away and Torrington put the game out of reach with 11 runs in the fourth.
In addition to Eaton, Rangers left fielder Garrett Dodd and designated hitter Tyler Oppie also hit doubles. Oppie was the only Laramie batter with multiple hits when he went 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored.
Brandon Chavez got the start on the mound for the Rangers and went 2 2/3 innings. He allowed two hits with a strikeout and a walk, but took the loss with three earned runs.
Mason Branch had a tough outing in relief allowing seven hits and two walks. Only five of the 11 runs were earned as the Rangers committed multiple errors as well for a total of five miscues in the game.
The Rangers rallied with two runs in the top in the top of the sixth for the victory against Severance in the second game. Catcher Aidan Morris hit a two-run single to score second baseman Riley Hogsett and Eaton, who moved to third base to start the game. Hogsett also had a hit and an RBI.
Laramie connected on 13 hits. Dodd, at right field, and first baseman Calvin Webb were 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored; and shortstop Ryan Chamberlain was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Down 8-1, Severance stormed back to take a 9-8 lead when Laramie had another tough fourth inning by giving up eight runs in the bottom of the frame. The Rangers tied the game with a run in the top of the fifth.
Eaton notched the win on the mound when he pitched the final three innings, giving up just one hit with three strikeouts and two walks.
Derek Squires started the game for the Rangers. He went three innings allowing five hits and four earned runs with two strikeouts and three walks.
Laramie will next travel to Cheyenne to take on the Sixers for a doubleheader on Monday starting at 4 p.m. The Rangers are scheduled for their home opener at Cowboy Field on Tuesday against Loveland, Colorado.
