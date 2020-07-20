LARAMIE – The Laramie Rangers hung on for a 7-6 win over the Loveland (Colo.) Aces on the final day of the Gabe Pando Memorial tournament Sunday.
The Rangers (25-20) trailed 3-2 heading into the sixth inning, but they scored four runs in the frame to take a 6-3 lead. Calvin Webb’s two-out double to left field put Laramie up 7-3.
It needed that extra run as the Aces scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh on Daniel Parsek’s home run to left. Parsek finished 3 for 3 with four RBIs. He also had a double.
Left-hander Brandon Chavez pitched 3⅓ innings of relief to pick up the victory.
The Rangers also got a double from Caleb Eaton. Aiden Morris and Tyler Oppie also added hits. Oppie’s hit was a two-run triple.
LARAMIE 7, LOVELAND 6
Laramie…… 101 004 1 – 7 4 2
Loveland…… 000 12 0 3 – 6 7 5
Laramie pitching: Ruckman, Chavez (3), Vigen (7) and Medina and Morris (6). Loveland pitching: Shelley, Stephenson (6), Bartleson (7) and Leben.
W: Chavez (3-3). L: Shelley.
2B: Laramie 2 (Eaton, Webb); Loveland 2 (Hartstad, Parsek). 3B: Laramie 1 (Oppie). HR: Loveland 1 (Parsek).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.