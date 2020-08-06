Despite a late seventh inning rally, the Laramie Rangers dropped their opening game at the state tournament Wednesday afternoon to Evanston 3-2.
With the loss, the Rangers (27-25) will play Casper on Thursday at 10 a.m. in an elimination game.
Laramie opened the game’s scoring in the second inning, when Riley Hogsett walked, proceeded to steal second, made it to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Garrett Dodd single. The Outlaws would tie the game in the bottom of the inning and take a 3-1 lead in the third on a single by Clayton Moyles and an error by pitcher Ben Ruckman.
Ruckman started the game, lasting 2.1 innings while giving up three runs (one earned) and striking out five batters. Both teams had four hits each and committed four errors in the game.
The Rangers made things interesting in the seventh, scoring on a hard-hit ball from Calvin Webb to make it a one-run game. Runners were then stranded on second and third to end the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.