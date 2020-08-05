Second-year Laramie coach Aaron Lozano will probably never again take an inning, game or even an entire season for granted.
A chance to play baseball this summer was in doubt during these unprecedented times when sports came to a halt in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It wasn’t looking good early on when the national organization of American Legion baseball canceled regional tournaments and the World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
But it did leave open for each state to decide whether to pursue their own regular seasons based on local scenarios and regional severity of the pandemic.
Wyoming American Legion Baseball decided to do everything it could to pursue at least a regular season and possible state tournaments after consulting with the Wyoming Department of Health for overall guidelines to comply with state restrictions. Those guidelines covered everything about being at a ballpark — sanitation and social distancing from the dugouts to the players in the field and limiting the amount of fans in the stands.
“We feel pretty lucky. We had a lot of people around the state and in the city of Laramie who fought for these boys to be able to play baseball,” Lozano said. “We feel blessed and lucky to even have a season.
“After talking to some kids from Gillette during our games last week, they’ve gone on to play college ball and that got cut short (in the spring). So they were feeling grateful as well just to be playing. To get to where we are at — we just feel so lucky.”
Each team also had to get the go-ahead from its respective county health departments and each American Legion Post board of directors.
And so began at least two months of baseball for the Rangers, which played 51 games for a 27-24 overall record heading into today’s AA state tournament at Paul J. Watacha Complex in Rock Springs.
“We are pretty happy with our season overall,” Lozano said. “We feel like we could’ve stole a couple of wins here or there and lost some very winnable games. But in the end, it was such a turnaround from (2019), which is a testament to how hard these boys have worked.”
The Rangers, which finished 15-40 in 2019, are the No. 4 seed from the East Conference and will take on West No. 1 Evanston (27-20) at 4 p.m. today.
“We have a lot of good baseball in the state and we feel we beat some good teams this year,” Lozano said. “Evanston is the No. 1 seed from over there and they will not be an easy task. We are looking at it as step one for us and to try to get the upset on day one of five.”
Lozano said the turnaround in his second summer with Laramie was attributed to improved fielding and the pitching finding the strike zone more often than not.
“One thing I felt we improved on over the course of the season is our defense,” Lozano said. “We are starting to see guys making not only routine plays, but are also making highlight reel type plays. At the beginning of the season, and all of last season, we struggled with our defense. Our errors are really down, our pitchers are hitting their strides and the key at state will be for the offense to catch up.”
Fourteen pitchers saw action on the mound with five working a bulk of the innings.
Tyler Oppie (6-4, 54 1/3 innings) has a 1.80 ERA and a team high 77 strikeouts compared to 26 walks. Brandon Chavez (3-3, 52 innings) has a 1.75 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 16 walks. Garrett Dodd (2-2, 34 1/3 innings) posted a 2.65 ERA with 22 strikeouts and 18 walks. Caleb Eaton (4-0, 23 1/3 innings) has a 2.70 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 35 walks. Ryan Chamberlain (2-5, 65 innings) pitched the most for the Rangers for a 3.02 ERA and was second on the team with 68 strikeouts to go with 26 walks.
As a team, the pitchers combined for a 3.50 ERA with 324 strikeouts and 209 walks.
“We should be 100 percent ready and healthy with a few days off,” Lozano told WyoSports on Sunday. “(The rotation) is to be decided – we will probably not stick with one pitcher throughout a game so we can have guys available throughout the tournament. It’s just a matter of who do we start and who will come in relief.”
Lozano said the offense was a bit streaky with a mix of good and bad games at the plate.
As a team the Rangers hit for a .310 average with 431 hits — 331 singles, 78 doubles, 15 triples and seven home runs.
Eaton led the Rangers in home runs (four), RBI (36) and runs (48) to go with his .398 average. He also had 43 singles, 12 doubles and five triples for a team-high 64 hits.
Aidan Morris (.343) and Chamberlain (.305) were second on the team with 47 hits each. Morris had 34 singles, 11 doubles and two triples to go with 35 RBI and scored 43 runs. Chamberlain had 40 singles, six doubles, a home run, 34 RBI and 46 runs.
Other batters with significant plate appearances to hit more than .300 were: Billy Jenkin (.385, 20 hits, 20 RBI), Riley Hogsett (.351, 27 hits, 14 RBI), Derek Squires (.329, 28 hits, 24 RBI) and Dodd (.309, 34 hits, 25 RBI).
Calvin Webb (.270) added 37 hits with 14 doubles, a triple and a home run.
“Our offense was kind of fire and ice,” Lozano said. “We are hoping to the offense will catch up with the defense and pitching and go into state with guns blazing.”
