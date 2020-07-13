LARAMIE – The Laramie Rangers split a wild doubleheader with Rock Springs on Sunday in Rock Springs.
The Sand Puppies scored eight runs with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning of the opener, and topped Laramie 13-12 in eight frames. Laramie cruised to victory in the second game 18-5.
Billy Jenkin was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs in the opener. Caleb Eaton, Ryan Chamberlain and Derek Squires all had two hits. Squires drove home four runs. Jake Vigen’s lone hit was an RBI double.
In the nightcap, it was the Rangers (24-15), who got an eight-run seventh. They also scored six runs in the fourth to secure the 18-5 win. Laramie rapped 20 hits in all.
Caleb Eaton was 4 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBIs. Calvin Webb, Ben Ruckman, Darnale Bangert and Brandon Chavez all recorded two hits apiece. Webb homered and drove home two runs. Ruckman doubled, and Webb added a home run.
Garrett Dodd drove home three runs, including two on a home run. Tyler Oppie had two RBIs.
ROCK SPRINGS 13, LARAMIE 12
Laramie…… 102 450 00 – 12 13 6
Rock Springs…… 010 210 81 – 13 12 4
Laramie pitching: Bangert, Ruckman (5), Vigen (6), Dodd (7) and Eaton. Rock Springs pitching: Hess, Hunt (6) and Debernardi.
W: Hunt. L: Dodd (1-1).
2B: Laramie 3 (Jenkin 2, Vigen); Rock Springs 2 (Hess, Ricks).
LARAMIE 18, ROCK SPRINGS 5
Laramie…… 100 621 8 – 18 20 4
Rock Springs…… 001 101 2 – 5 8 2
Laramie pitching: Branch, Chavez (5) and Morris. Rock Springs pitching: Johnson, Powers (5), Ross (5), Murphy (7) and Debernardi.
W: Branch (2-1). L: Johnson.
2B: Laramie 2 (Eaton, Ruckman); Rock Springs (Debernardi). HR: Laramie 4 (Dodd, Eaton 2, Webb).
