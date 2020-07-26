It was a tough way to end the home slate for the Laramie American Legion Post 14 baseball team.
The Rangers were swept by Cheyenne Post 6 Saturday in the final doubleheader at Cowboy Field this summer.
Laramie lost 13-2 in five innings in the first game, and 7-0 in the second game. Both games were Class AA East Conference contests.
It was the last home appearance in Rangers uniforms for Laramie’s Caleb Eaton, Tyler Oppie and Calvin Webb. All three have signed to play baseball in college: Eaton at Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely, Colorado; Oppie and Webb at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Cheyenne (42-18 overall, 6-3 East) scored three runs in the first and added a run in the top of the fourth for a 4-0 lead in the first game.
Laramie cut the advantage in half with two runs in the bottom of the fourth with RBI doubles from Oppie, playing at center field, and shortstop Riley Hogsett.
The Sixers responded by exploding for nine runs in the top of the fifth inning to shorten the game with the 10-run mercy rule after five innings.
Ryan Chamberlain suffered the loss for Laramie after 4 2/3 innings of work. He allowed 13 hits and 13 runs with six of those runs earned. He also had three strikeouts and no walks. The Rangers (27-22, 2-8) committed five errors in the contest.
Cheyenne pitcher Trenton Rodriguez got the win allowing four hits, the two earned runs with six strikeouts and one walk.
Ty Lobmeyer, who was catching behind the plate for the Sixers in the first game, stepped on the mound in the second contest. He went the distance for a complete-game shutout allowing four hits with one strikeout in seven innings.
Webb, at catcher for the Rangers, hit a double. First baseman Jake Vigen had two singles and right fielder Garrett Dodd added a single.
Oppie got the nod to start at pitcher for the Rangers. He tossed 104 pitches for 11 hits, seven runs (two earned) with six strikeouts and two walks. Laramie’s miscues defensively continued with four total errors.
The Rangers are next scheduled to travel to Gillette Thursday for a conference doubleheader, starting at 3 p.m. The AA state tournament will be Aug. 5-9 in Rock Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.