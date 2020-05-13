CHEYENNE – The excitement Cheyenne Junior League president Joey Hassler felt when he heard the city of Cheyenne was opening baseball and softball fields for practices last weekend quickly faded.
The list of guidelines user groups must adhere to in an effort to help stem the spread of COVID-19 are reasonable and well thought out, Hassler said. However, he doesn’t think an organization that serves 5- to 12-year-olds could completely comply with the guidelines.
That keeps Cheyenne’s youth baseball players sidelined for at least a few more weeks.
“We don’t want anyone being unsafe,” Hassler said. “Because of the limit on the number of people who can be at a practice, parents would have to drop their kids off and leave.
“Parents don’t always know the coaches, or they haven’t built that trust with the coaches, so we can’t expect them to be comfortable dropping a kid off at practice. We also have hundreds of people at the complex on game days, and it’s hard for us to monitor how many people are coming and going.”
Closed bathrooms and the prospect of injuries also are issues. Another guideline is players cannot share protective equipment, such as catcher’s gear and batting helmets. CJL can’t afford to buy a batting helmet for each of its more than 500 registered players.
“I’m sure a lot of parents would go out and buy a helmet right now if that’s what it took for their kid to be able to play, but we can’t expect them to do that,” Hassler said.
Current public health orders are keeping CJL – and other recreational leagues – in a holding pattern. The city has extended registration for its youth and adult recreational softball leagues. The Cheyenne Youth Baseball League – which is a rec league for 13- to 19-year-olds – is starting practice this week, and hopes to start games June 1.
Hassler is hopeful public health directives could change in the coming weeks and chart a path to a CJL season.
“If we can get onto the fields by June 1, we can get our teams a couple weeks of practice, our umpires a couple weeks of training, and start our season by June 12,” he said. “We need a lot more things to happen in order for us to play. The primary reason we haven’t canceled is because we want to wait to see where this goes.
“We’re holding out hope as long as we can. Once the restrictions lift enough for us to play, people are going to want something to do. The kids have been bottled up for seven or eight weeks now, and they’re itching for something to do.”
Time is the primary issue once public health orders change. Starting practice after June 1 would make it difficult for CJL to squeeze in enough games for it to be worth people’s time and money. Hassler hopes teams can get at least eight games and the league’s postseason tournament in this summer.
In a typical season, CJL’s nine-field complex east of Converse Avenue hosts as many as 18 games per day, five days per week. Friday has been saved as a makeup date for rainouts, but it may become a regular game day so CJL can squeeze more games onto the calendar this summer.
The league typically wraps up its postseason tournament right before Cheyenne Frontier Days. Experience has shown Hassler that the 10-day celebration often makes it difficult for coaches to field teams. Having a full complement of players also would be difficult in early August.
“If families have the opportunity to take a vacation a few weeks before school starts, they’re going to take it,” Hassler said. “I’ve been involved in a league that played through Frontier Days, and it was a headache for them to have enough players to play.”
Should CJL have to cancel its season, families would be refunded everything except the processing fee the registration website charges the league.
The Cheyenne Soccer Club has already had to make the difficult decision to scrap the spring portion of its season. The various bodies that govern the league were rarely on the same page when it came to start dates, CSC executive director of coaching Brian Longbottom said.
The conflicting information, continued public health crisis and looming seasons of other youth leagues forced CSC’s hand.
“We said early on that we were going to have any type of season we possibly could,” Longbottom said. “As time went on, and we got closer and closer to summer, that became less and less realistic.
“We didn’t want to run into other sports and interfere with families and their summer activities. So we decided to pull the plug, call it good for this year, and start crossing our fingers and hoping and praying we can have a fall season.”
CSC’s competitive Sting teams also had their seasons end. Those teams primarily play in Colorado, which has had much more strict public health guidelines than Wyoming.
CSC emailed all of its registered players late last week and offered to return $20 to players in the under-4 to under-8 leagues, and $30 to players in the under-10 to under-14 divisions. That money can be refunded, credited to next year’s registration or donated to the scholarship fund for players who can’t afford registration fees.
Longbottom knows the refund isn’t as much as some people would like, but it was the best CSC could offer.
“Our registration fees include uniforms, insurance, city field use fees, equipment and processing fees our registration software charges whenever someone registers,” Longbottom said. “Whether you play the entire year, or only in the fall or spring, that stuff is coming out of your registration fees.”
Longbottom started fielding calls and emails once the city opened baseball and softball fields this past weekend. The people contacting him were hopeful it could lead to CSC reversing course and playing a spring season.
Longbottom found himself giving many of the same answers Hassler has given CJL families.
“We want to be out there just as much as anyone else,” Longbottom said. “But there are a lot of restrictions and guidelines that would be hard for us to follow at the rec level with volunteer coaches and young kids.”
