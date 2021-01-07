Basketball
Youth league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s kindergarten through second grade co-ed basketball league ends Jan. 21.
The cost is $55 per person and $50 for each additional child from the same family.
Each team is guaranteed six games, and each player gets a T-shirt, picture and award.
Practices start March 1, and games start April 10.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Dodgeball
Glow in the dark tourney: The second Laramie County Grief Support Group glow in the dark dodgeball tournament will be held starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway.
There will be men’s and co-ed divisions. Prizes will be awarded to the first- and second-place finishers, as well as the best-dressed team.
The cost is $150 per team.
For more information, or to register, visit www.laramiecountyevents.com/dodgeball.
Pickleball
Drop-in play: Punch cards for drop-in pickleball play can be bought 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Dr.
The sessions are 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and there is only room for eight participants at a time.
The cost is $12.50 for five sessions, $22.50 for 10 sessions or $40 for 20 sessions.
Winter 101: The city of Cheyenne is currently registering players for its winter Pickleball 101 course.
Registration ends Jan. 28.
The class is meant for beginners who are trying to familiarize themselves with the paddle sport that combines tennis, ping pong and badminton.
The cost is $50 per player.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards@cheyennecity.org.
Soccer
LCCC winter academy: Laramie County Community College is currently registering players for its annual winter soccer academy.
The academy is for children 5 to 16 years old. It will run Jan, 24, 31 and Feb. 14, 21 and 28.
There are two 50-minute sessions for 5-10 year olds and one for 11-16 year olds.
Each session is limited to 20 participants.
The cost is $100 per child and $75 for each additional athlete from the same family.
More information can be found at www.golccc.com.
Volleyball
Winter league: The city of Cheyenne is currently registering teams for its adult winter volleyball season.
The cost is $470 per team including the $50 late fee. There are no player fees. Registration ends today.
The women’s, men’s and co-recreational leagues are guaranteed 10 games played on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The season will start Jan. 20.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards@cheyennecity.org.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering 40-minute chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.
