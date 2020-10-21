Basketball
Youth league: The city of Cheyenne is currently registering players for its youth basketball league.
The cost is $55 per person, and $50 for each additional child from the same family. The kindergarten through second-grade league is co-ed, while the third- through sixth-grade leagues are divided by gender.
Each team is guaranteed six games, and each player gets a T-shirt, picture and award.
Registration ends Thursday, Oct. 22. Practices for third through sixth graders start Dec. 7, and games start Jan. 15. Practices for kindergarten through second grades start March 1, and games start April 10.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Youth officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth basketball officials training ends Thursday, Oct. 22.
The training is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Pioneer Park Center, 1331 Talbot Court.
Registration can be completed at www.cheyennerec.org. For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.
