Basketball
Youth league: The city of Cheyenne has extended the late registration period for its youth basketball league.
The cost is $80 per person and $75 for each additional child from the same family.
The kindergarten through second-grade league is co-ed, while the third- through sixth-grade leagues are divided by gender.
Each team is guaranteed six games, and each player gets a T-shirt, picture and award.
Registration for third through sixth graders ends today. Practices for that age group start Dec. 7, and games start Jan. 15.
Registration for kindergarten through second grades ends Jan. 22. Practices for kinder- garten through second grade start March 1, and games start April 10.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Tennis
Senior series: The Cheyenne Tennis Association will hold free tennis clinics for anyone 50 or older from at 2:45-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Clinics will be held Nov. 14, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.
The clinics are open to everyone, regardless of playing experience. Rackets will be available to bor-row for anyone who doesn’t have one.
They will be held in the Fron- tier Park Family Tennis Center, which is in the exhibition hall at Frontier Park, 1302 W. Eighth Ave.
Players should wear a face covering and comfortable clothing.
For more information, contact cheyennecta@gmail.com.
Volleyball
CVL tournament: The Cheyenne Volleyball League is currently registering teams for a tournament that will help collect toys for underprivileged children.
Registration is $25 per player, plus the donation of a toy. Registration ends Dec. 5.
The six-on-six tournament will be held Dec. 12 at the BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road. There will be power, semi-power and recreational divisions. The tournament will include pool play matches, followed by bracket play.
Registration forms can be found under the “More” and “Contact” drop-down menus and tabs at www.gocvl.com. Completed forms can be emailed to cheyennevolleyballleague@gmail.com. For more informa- tion, contact Michael Reyes at 307-640-6420.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.
