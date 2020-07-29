Baseball
WYCO tryouts: The WYCO competitive youth baseball organization will hold no-cost tryouts for its 2021 teams next week.
Tryouts for the under-8 team run from 6-7 p.m. Monday on the south fields at the Cheyenne Junior League complex. The tryout for the under-9 team is from 7-8 p.m. Monday.
Tryouts for the under-10 team run from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday on the south fields at the Cheyenne Junior League complex. The tryout for the under-11 team is from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday.
A player’s age is determined by how old they will be April 30, 2021.
Tryouts for the under-12 team run from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Dunbar Field in Lions Park. The under-12 team is for students who will be in the sixth grade this coming academic year.
Tryouts for the under-13 team run from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at Dunbar Field in Lions Park. The under-13 team is for students who will be in the seventh grade this coming academic year.
Players should bring a bat, glove and batting helmet to their tryouts. They should arrive 30 minutes before the tryout to register and warm up.
For more information, contact Julian Tafoya III at jtafoyaiii@gmail.com.
Basketball
Adult league: The city of Cheyenne is currently holding registration for its adult basketball leagues.
The cost is $400 per team, plus $20 per player. Registration ends Aug. 20. Teams are guaranteed 10 games, plus the end-of-season tournament. Play starts Sept. 28.
Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org or picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult basketball league officials training ends Aug. 27.
The free training is from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2.
For more information, visit www.CheyenneRec.org, or contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
USI fundraiser: The BEAST Foundation will hold a basketball hot shot, skills competition as a fundraiser for the Unaccompanied Students Initiative on Aug. 15.
The cost is $20 per participant. Age groups are third and fourth grade, fifth and sixth grade, seventh and eighth grade, high school and adult.
For more information, or to register, visit www.beastfoundation.org.
Cycling
Ride for Sight: The 28th Ride for Sight is scheduled for Sunday.
The registration fee for adults 18-64 years old is $55 until Saturday, and $60 the day of the event. Adults 65-100 years old cost $45 before Saturday, and $50 the day of the event.
The registration fee for children 12-17 years old is $20 until Saturday, and $25 the day of the event.
A family greenway ride is $10 until Saturday, and $15 the day of the race.
For more information, contact Jim Reynolds at 307-638-9464 or Jerry Egge at 307-634-9607, or visit www.RideforSightWY.org.
Football
Youth tackle officials: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football official training starts today. Registration ends Aug. 13. Training is 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17.
For more information, visit www.CheyenneRec.org or contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyenne city.org.
Kickball
Co-ed league: The city of Cheyenne is offering a co-ed kickball league for people 16 and older. It is tentatively slated to start Monday.
Games will be played Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at David R. Romero South Cheyenne Community Park. Each team is guaranteed eight games.
The cost is $150 per team, with no player fees. Registration ends Thursday.
A $50 fee will be assessed to any team registering after Thursday. Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org and mailed to the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at medwards@cheyenne city.org or 307-773-1039.
Pickleball
Beginner class: The Pickleball 101 class for people 16 and older is tentatively set to start Aug. 18.
Classes will introduce beginners to the sport, and will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the courts on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The cost is $50 per person. Classes are capped at 12 people.
Registration ends Aug. 6. Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org and mailed to the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at medwards@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
Softball
WYCO tryouts: The WYCO competitive girls fastpitch softball organization will hold no-cost tryouts for its 2021 teams today and Thursday, at the Converse Softball Complex.
Tryouts for the under-10 team will start at 4:30 p.m. today while the under-12 tryout starts at 6 p.m. today.
Tryouts for the under-14 team starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and the under-16 tryout starts at 6 p.m. Thursday.
All players must bring a glove, bat and batting helmet. They should arrive 30 minutes prior to their scheduled tryout to register and warm up.
For more information, contact Carrie Barker at carriebarker13@gmail.com.
Volleyball
Adult fall leagues: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s women’s and men’s adult fall volleyball leagues is underway.
The cost is $300 per team, plus $20 per player.
Registration ends Aug. 20. A $50 late fee will be assessed to any team that registers after that date. Each team is guaranteed 10 games.
Play starts Sept. 21.
Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org or picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at medwards@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
Officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s volleyball official training ends Sept. 10.
Training is from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 16.
For more information, visit www.CheyenneRec.org or contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
USI fundraiser: The BEAST Foundation will hold a volleyball skills contest as a fundraiser for the Unaccompanied Students Initiative on Aug. 16.The cost is $20 per participant.
Age groups are third and fourth grade, fifth and sixth grade, seventh and eighth grade, high school and adult.
For more information or to register visit www.beastfoundation.org.
