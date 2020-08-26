Basketball
Officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult basketball league officials training ends Thursday.
The free training is from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2.
For more information, go online to www.CheyenneRec.org, or contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Pickleball
Beginner class: The Pickleball 101 class for people 16 and older is tentatively set to start Oct. 13 at the youth activity and community center at David R. Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Classes will introduce beginners to the sport, and will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the courts on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The cost is $50 per person. Classes are capped at eight people.
Registration ends Sept. 17. Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org and mailed to the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at medwards@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
Softball
One-pitch tourney: The city of Cheyenne is registering teams for its End of Summer one-pitch softball tournament.
The event is scheduled for Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday. It is open to men’s, women’s and co-rec teams.
The cost is $250 per team. Registration ends today.
Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org and mailed to the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at tfeezer@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
Volleyball
Officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s volleyball official training ends Sept. 10.
Training is from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 16.
For more information, go online to www.CheyenneRec.org or contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
City youth co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth co-rec volleyball league ends Sept. 10.
The league is for players in the fourth through sixth grades, and the cost is $55 per player. Teams will play an eight-game schedule, and players will get a game shirt, picture and award.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
CVL adult league: Registration for the Cheyenne Volleyball League’s adult co-ed league ends Sept. 6.
The cost is $325 per team. Players must be at least 16 years old. There will be a recreational and semi-power division.
Matches will be played from 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road.
To register, or for more information, email cheyennevolleyballleague@gmail.com or call Mike Reyes at 307-640-6420.
CVL youth league: Registration for the Cheyenne Volleyball League’s youth league ends Sept. 6.
The league is for children 10 to 14 years old. The cost is $55 per child.
League play starts Oct. 5. Matches run from 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Matches will be played at the BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road.
Space will be limited due to public health orders.
To register your child, or for more information, email cheyennevolleyballleague@gmail.com or call Mike Reyes at 307-640-6420.
