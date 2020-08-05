Baseball
WYCO tryouts: The WYCO competitive youth baseball organization will hold no-cost tryouts for its 2021 under-12 and under-13 teams today.
The under-12 tryouts run from 5-7 p.m. today at Dunbar Field in Lions Park. The under-12 team is for students who will be in the sixth grade this coming academic year.
Tryouts for the under-13 team run from 7-9 p.m. today at Dunbar Field in Lions Park. The under-13 team is for students who will be in seventh grade this coming academic year.
Players should bring a bat, glove and batting helmet to their tryouts. They should arrive 30 minutes before the tryout to register and warm up.
For more information, contact Julian Tafoya III at jtafoyaiii@gmail.com.
Basketball
Adult league: The city of Cheyenne is currently holding registration for its adult basketball leagues.
The cost is $400 per team, plus $20 per player. Registration ends Aug. 20. Teams are guaranteed 10 games, plus the end-of-season tournament. Play starts Sept. 28.
Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org or picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult basketball league officials training ends Aug. 27.
The free training is from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2.
For more information, visit www.CheyenneRec.org, or contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
USI fundraiser: The BEAST Foundation will hold a basketball hot shot, skills competition as a fundraiser for the Unaccompanied Students Initiative on Aug. 15.
The cost is $20 per participant. Age groups are third and fourth grade, fifth and sixth grade, seventh and eighth grade, high school and adult.
For more information, or to register, visit www.beastfoundation.org.
Football
Youth tackle officials: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football official training ends Aug. 13. Training is 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17.
For more information, visit www.CheyenneRec.org or contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Pickleball
Beginner class: The Pickleball 101 class for people 16 and older is tentatively set to start Aug. 18.
Classes will introduce beginners to the sport, and will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the courts on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The cost is $50 per person. Classes are capped at 12 people.
Registration ends Thursday.Aug. 6 Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org and mailed to the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at medwards@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
Volleyball
Adult fall leagues: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s women’s and men’s adult fall volleyball leagues is underway.
The cost is $300 per team, plus $20 per player.
Registration ends Aug. 20. A $50 late fee will be assessed to any team that registers after that date. Each team is guaranteed 10 games.
Play starts Sept. 21.
Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org or picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at medwards@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
Officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s volleyball official training ends Sept. 10.
Training is from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 16.
For more information, visit www.CheyenneRec.org or contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
USI fundraiser: The BEAST Foundation will hold a volleyball skills contest as a fundraiser for the Unaccompanied Students Initiative on Aug. 16. The cost is $20 per participant.
Age groups are third and fourth grade, fifth and sixth grade, seventh and eighth grade, high school and adult.
For more information or to register visit www.beastfoundation.org.
Youth co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth co-rec volleyball league ends Sept. 10.
The league is for players in the fourth through sixth grades, and the cost is $55 per player. Teams will play an eight-game schedule, and players will get a game shirt, picture and award.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
