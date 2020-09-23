Basketball
Adult league: The city of Cheyenne has extended registration for its adult basketball leagues. It also has pushed back the start of the season.
The cost is $400 per team, plus $20 per player. Teams are guaranteed 10 games, plus the end-of-season tournament.
Registration forms can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org or picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Hot shot and skills competition: The BEAST Foundation will host a hot shot and skills competition at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
The cost is $20 per participant, and funds go to the Unaccompanied Students Initiative.
The competition is broken down in third and fourth grade, fifth and sixth grade, seventh and eighth grade, high school and adult age divisions.
Register at www.beastfoundation.org.
Youth league: The city of Cheyenne is currently registering players for its youth basketball league.
The cost is $55 per person, and $50 for each additional child from the same family. The kindergarten through second-grade league is co-ed, while the third- through sixth-grade leagues are divided by gender.
Each team is guaranteed six games, and each player gets a T-shirt, picture and award.
Registration ends Oct. 22. Practices start Dec. 7, and games start Jan. 15.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Youth officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth basketball officials training starts Monday Sept. 28 and ends Oct. 22.
The training is 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Pioneer Park Center, 1331 Talbot Court.
Registration can be completed at www.cheyennerec.org. For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Pickleball
Drop-in: The city of Cheyenne is offering drop-in pickleball from 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The first eight participants will be allowed to play. Players can buy a punch card at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Dr.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards@cheyennecity.org.
Volleyball
Skills competition: The BEAST Foundation will host a hot shot and skills competition at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
The cost is $20 per participant, and funds go to the Unaccompanied Students Initiative.
The competition is broken down in third and fourth grade, fifth and sixth grade, seventh and eighth grade, high school and adult age divisions.
Register at www.beastfoundation.org.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.
