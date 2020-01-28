Baseball
CJL registration: Registration is underway for the 2020 Cheyenne Junior League baseball season.
CJL offers rookie (5- and 6-year-olds); Double-A (7- and 8-year-olds); Triple-A (9- and 10-year-olds) and Major (11- and 12-year-olds) leagues.
A player’s age is determined by how old they will be April 30.
The cost is $70 for rookie league and $100 for Double-A, Triple-A and Majors.
Early registration runs until Feb. 29. Late registration is available from March 1-31. There is a $25 fee for late registrations. A $20 discount is available for multiple registrations.
To register, visit cheyenne juniorleaguebaseball.sports signup.com/site/.
Mustangs tryouts: The Cheyenne Mustangs are holding tryouts for 10- to 16-year-old players for the 2020 competitive season.
A player’s age is determined by how old they will be April 30. There is no fee for the tryout.
For more information, contact Rick Thompson at 307-214-0900.
Cheerleading
East camp: The Cheyenne East spirit squad will host its 2020 youth cheerleading camp Feb. 4-6 in the school’s cafeteria.
The clinic, which is for children 4-12 years old, runs from 4:30-6 p.m. each day. The children will perform during the Thunderbirds boys basketball game at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
The cost is $60 for preregistered campers, and $50 for each additional child from the same family. Same-day registration is available for $65.
For more information, or to register for the cheerleading camp, contact Emili Brooksmith at 307-421-2385 or emili.brooksmith@laramie1.org.
South clinic: The Cheyenne South spirit squad will hold a youth cheerleading clinic from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Participants will perform at halftime of the Bison boys basketball game, which starts at 7 p.m.
The cost is $40 per participant.
Preregister by emailing Kim Robért at kim.robert@laramie1.org.
Dodgeball
Co-ed league: Registration has started for the city of Cheyenne Recreation Division’s co-ed dodgeball league.
The cost is $200 per team. Players can register as free agents for $30. Registration ends Feb. 20.
The eight-game season starts March 16.
Registration can be completed at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. Registration forms are also available at www.cheyennerec.org.
Rugby
Women’s team: The Cheyenne Lady Outlaws women’s rugby team is looking for players for the upcoming season.
The team welcomes all women 18 to 99 years old, regardless of their fitness level or rugby experience.
Anyone interested in playing can drop by practice at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Forum 619, 619 S. Greeley Highway.
For more information about the rugby team, contact Lisa Ansell at 307-414-0043.
Tee ball
Pee wee league: Registration is underway for the BEAST Foundation’s pee wee tee ball league.
The league is for children between 3 and 5 years old. The season starts Feb. 7.
For more information, or to register, visit www.beast foundation.org.
Volleyball
Youth league: The BEAST Foundation will offer a youth volleyball league for 10- to 13-year-old girls and boys.
The cost is $60 per player for eight games across an eight-week season. The season starts in February.
Registration can be emailed to cheyennevolleyball league@gmail.com. For more information, call Mike at 307-640-6420.
