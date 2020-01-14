Cheerleading
East camp: The Cheyenne East spirit squad will host its 2020 youth cheerleading camp Feb. 4-6 in the school’s cafeteria.
The clinic, which is for children 4-12 years old, runs from 4:30-6 p.m. each day. The children will perform during the Thunderbirds boys basketball game at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
The cost is $60 for preregistered campers, and $50 for each additional child from the same family. Same-day registration is available for $65.
Campers will get a T-shirt if they are registered by Jan. 27.
For more information, or to register, contact Emili Brooksmith at 307-421-2385 or emili.brooksmith@ laramie1.org.
South clinic: The Cheyenne South spirit squad will hold a youth cheerleading clinic from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Participants will perform at halftime of the Bison boys basketball game, which starts at 7 p.m.
The cost is $40 per participant.
Preregister by emailing Kim Robért at kim.robert@laramie1.org. Please include the participant’s shirt size in the email. Children must be registered by Monday Jan. 20 to guarantee a T-shirt.
Dodgeball
Co-ed league: Registration has started for the city of Cheyenne Recreation Division’s co-ed dodgeball league.
The cost is $200 per team. Players can register as free agents for $30. Registration ends Feb. 20.
The eight-game season starts March 16.
Registration can be completed at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. Registration forms are also available at www.cheyennerec.org.
Glow-in-the-dark tourney: The BEAST Foundation will host a glow-in-the-dark dodgeball tournament at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2900 Sunflower Road.
The cost is $150 per team of six to eight players. The age minimum is 16 years old. Registration is due Wednesday, Jan 15.
Spectators can get in for $5 or a donation of snacks, paper goods, throw blankets, a case of water or Gatorade.
There will be $5 dodgeball games for children under 16 years old.
Proceeds go to the Laramie County Grief Support Group.
For more information or to register, visit www.beast foundation.org.
Hockey
Learn to Play: The Colorado Avalanche and Cheyenne Capitals are offering a Mile High Mites Learn to Play Hockey program starting Jan. 25 in Cheyenne.
The program is open to children 5 to 9 years old. The cost is $190 for six one-hour on-ice lessons and brand new CCM equipment, from the helmet to skates.
Players can register at www.co.hockey/mile- high-mites.
Rugby
Women’s team: The Cheyenne Lady Outlaws women’s rugby team is looking for players for the upcoming season.
The team welcomes all women 18 to 99 years old, regardless of their fitness level or rugby experience.
Anyone interested in playing can drop by practice at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Forum 619, 619 S. Greeley Highway.
For more information, contact Lisa Ansell at 307-414-0043.
Running
POSTPONED Runway 5k: The WyCo Academy Zowada youth baseball team will host the inaugural Runway 5k on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Cheyenne Regional Airport.
The cost is $30 per individual, or $120 for teams of three to six runners.
For more information or to register, email clhbike chick@yahoo.com or visit http://bitly.com/Zowada5k.
Soccer
LCCC academy: Laramie County Community College will hold its annual winter soccer academy starting Jan. 24.
The academy will also have sessions Jan. 31, Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28 in the multipurpose room of the LCCC Recreation and Athletics Complex.
The academy is for 5- to 16-year-olds. The cost is $100 per participant, and $75 for each additional player from the same family. Participants will get a T-shirt.
The session for 5- to 10-year-olds runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. each Friday. This session is the most popular and will be limited to the first 50 players to register.
The session for 11- to 16-year-olds runs from 6:45-7:45 p.m. each Friday.
The camp will be coached by LCCC women’s and men’s coaches and players.
Registration information can be found under the camps tab at www.golccc.com.
For more information, contact Vince Gibson at 307-778-1194 or vgibson@lccc.wy.edu.
Tee ball
Pee wee league: Registration is underway for the BEAST Foundation’s pee wee tee ball league. The league is for children between 3 and 5 years old. The season starts Feb. 7.
For more information or to register, visit www.beast foundation.org.
Volleyball
Youth league: The BEAST Foundation will offer a youth volleyball league for 10- to 13-year-old girls and boys.
The cost is $60 per player for eight games across an eight-week season. The season starts in February.
Registration can be emailed to cheyennevolley ballleague@gmail.com. For more information, call Mike at 307-640-6420. JAJ
Wrestling
Team Braves registration: The Team Braves youth wrestling club will hold a registration event and parent meeting at 5:30 p.m. today Jan. 14 in the west pod at Cheyenne’s Central High, 5500 Education Drive.
