Baseball
CJL registration: Late registration is underway for the 2020 Cheyenne Junior League baseball season.
CJL offers rookie (5- and 6-year-olds); Double-A (7- and 8-year-olds); Triple-A (9- and 10-year- olds) and Major (11- and 12-year-olds) leagues.
A player’s age is determined by how old they will be April 30.
The cost is $95 for rookie league, and $125 for Double-A, Triple-A and Majors.
Late registration ends March 31. A $20 discount is available for multiple registrations.
To register, visit www.cheyenne juniorleaguebaseball.sportssign up.com/site/.
CJL umpires: The Cheyenne Junior League is looking for umpires 15 years old and up for the 2020 season.
Training will be provided 6-7:15 p.m., March 30, April 20, 22, 28 and 30, at the CJL Complex, 4211 Converse Ave. Prospective umpires must attend all schedule trainings at one field clinic.
Applications can be completed at training.
Training will cover USSSA youth baseball rules, CJL bylaws, mechanics, positioning and overall umpire responsibilities.
Pay is $25-$45 per game based on experience.
For more information, contact Chuck Finney at 307-630-8272 or email cfinney@bresnan.net.
Mustangs tryouts: The Cheyenne Mustangs are holding tryouts for 10- to 16-year-old players for the 2020 competitive season.
A player’s age is determined by how old they will be April 30. There is no fee for the tryout.
For more information, contact Rick Thompson at 307-214-0900.
CYBL registration: Registration for the 2020 Cheyenne Youth Baseball League is underway. CYBL is a recreational league for 13- to 18-year-olds.
The cost is $150 per player. Registration ends April 13.
Practices start April 15. Games start May 18.
For more information or to register, visit cheyenneybl.sport ngin.com.
Disc golf
Clinic: The Cheyenne Recreation Division will hold a disc golf clinic from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 23, at David R. Romero South Cheyenne Community Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The cost is $15 per player.
Registration can be completed at www.cheyennerec.org.
Rugby
Women’s team: The Cheyenne Lady Outlaws women’s rugby team is looking for players for the upcoming season.
The team welcomes all women 18 to 99 years old, regardless of their fitness level or rugby experience.
Anyone interested in playing can drop by practice at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Forum 619, 619 S. Greeley Highway.
For more information about the rugby team, contact Lisa Ansell at 307-414-0043.
Softball
Adult leagues: Registration for the Cheyenne Recreation Division men’s and women’s summer softball leagues ends Thursday, March 19.
The cost is $400 per team, plus a $20-per-player fee. Late registration is available for an additional $50 per team based on availability.
League play starts April 27. Teams are guaranteed 14 games.
Information packets can be found at www.cheyennerec.org or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Early-bird tournament: Registration for the 23rd early-bird softball tournament ends April 28.
The cost is $250 per team for USSSA sanctioned teams, and $300 for non-USSSA sanctioned teams.
There will be divisions for men’s D, E and E+, and women’s D and E. Each team is guaranteed three games.
The tournament is May 2.
Teams can register with the Cheyenne Recreation Division at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Girls rec league: The Cheyenne Recreation Division is registering players for its recreational girls fastpitch softball league until Thursday, March 19.
The registration fee for girls between 7 and 10 years old is $55. The fee is $65 for girls between 11 and 18 years old. The fees cover a 10-game schedule played on weekdays at Converse Softball Complex with a tournament on the final weekend of the season.
Practices start April 6. Games start May 11.
Registration packets are available at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or www.cheyennerec.org.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.