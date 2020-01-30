Boxing for the Southside Sluggers means more than getting a hand raised in the center of the ring after a bout.
Boxing for the Sluggers is more about the camaraderie that lingers within the gym between the boxers and coaches.
“All of us support each other every single day,” 11-year-old Haevan Gonzales said. “Our coaches and our team are always pushing each other to work harder and to get better, and that’s (my favorite) thing about this boxing club.”
Gonzales and fellow Slugger Gino Brown have the opportunity to prove that their punches land just as hard 700 miles away as they do in their south Cheyenne gym. The two will compete at the 53rd National Silver Gloves boxing tournament in Independence, Missouri. The tournament starts today with more than 100 boxers competing and will continue into the weekend, with the championship bouts taking place Saturday.
The duo punched their tickets to the tournament after winning their matches in the Regional Silver Gloves tournament earlier this month in Boise, Idaho.
Both Gonzales and Brown – who is 10 years old – started putting the gloves on when they were 8, the youngest age in which kids can join the boxing club.
“I’ve wanted to box for as long as I can remember,” Brown said. “My whole entire family were boxers, and I’ve always just loved the sport. As soon as I was 8 years old, I just wanted to get in the gym.”
Having the opportunity to go on the national stage and compete for the city of Cheyenne and the boxing club is something that has always sat in their minds. Brown is looking to bring a title back to the Capital City in the 65-pound division, and Gonzales in the 70-pound division.
“It means a lot to me to have a chance to go to this tournament,” Brown said. “If I win, then I’ll be able to put Cheyenne and our boxing club on the map, and I’ll be looked at as one of the best boxers in the country.”
While cutting weight sometimes creates issues for fighters, the two never struggle with that aspect of the sport.
“I’m about at the same weight all the time,” Gonzales said. “So, it’s never really too hard trying to cut to the weight I need to be at for a fight.”
Brown claims it’s sometimes unfortunate that he has to resort to eating a lot of salads and vegetables, but making weight has never been an issue for him, either.
Sluggers coach Matt Manzanares knows both boxers have the will to keep improving not just physically, but mentally, as well. That desire makes it much easier to prepare the young boxers for fights.
“We come and work in the gym four or five times a week,” the coach said. “They love to train, and their parents are very supportive, which makes it a lot easier. We’re just trying to push them physically and mentally and have fun doing it … they seem like they’re having a blast, so that’s all we can ask for.”
One thing that neither slugger lacks heading into the tournament is confidence. Confidence is something that always plays an integral role while in the ring, regardless of age.
“I know if we just stick to our styles of boxing and go out there and box hard, we’ll have a good shot to win,” Gonzales said.
Added Manzanares: “(Brown and Gonzales) are both very confident going into this tournament. They’ve boxed some tough kids around the region, and they’re going out there knowing that they can compete with the best of them in the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.