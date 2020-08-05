CHEYENNE – South Side Sluggers boxer Gino Brown won the Buffalo Bill tournament Sunday in North Platte, Nebraska.
Brown topped Kain Ornelas of Crete, Nebraska, in the 75-pound, bantam male open division.
The Sluggers’ also took Joseph Garcia to the event. Garcia dropped a split decision to Jeremiah Vasquez of Top Notch Boxing in Greeley, Colorado, in the 80-pound bantam male open division.
