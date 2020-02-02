CHEYENNE – South Side Sluggers’ boxer Haevan Gonzales dropped a decision to Yahel Flores of Rockford, Illinois, in the championship of the 11- and 12-year-old, 70-pound division at the National Silver Gloves tournament Saturday in Independence, Missouri.
