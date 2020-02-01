CHEYENNE – Southside Sluggers boxer Haevan
Gonzalez beat Isaiah Vanderschoot of Lebanon, Tennessee, to advance to today’s championship of the National Silver Gloves tournament in Independence, Missouri.
Gonzalez – who is boxing in the 11- and 12-year-old, 70-pound division – advanced to the semifinals with a walkover against Haiden Reynolds of Watkins, Minnesota, on Thursday.
Southside’s Gino Brown – who is boxing in the 9-10, 65-pound group dropped a decision to Mackevin Williams of Lake Charles, Louisiana, in the semifinals. Brown topped Dylon Widstrom of Walker, Minnesota, in the first round Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.