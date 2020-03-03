CHEYENNE – The South Side Sluggers boxing club went 3-2 at the Bobby “Peanuts” Trujillo Memorial Wyoming Golden Gloves showcase Saturday in Rock Springs.
Haevan Gonzales topped Skyler Bellur of Family Boxing in Twin Falls, Idaho, in the 10- and 11-year-old, 70-pound division.
Damien Pino downed Ulierer Orozco of Rock Springs at the 13 years old, 118 pounds.
Antonio Landeroz topped Johnathan Managolia of Louie’s Boxing Gym in Salt Lake City in the 17-year-old, 132-pound group.
Jagger Soza lost a decision to Carlos Grijalva of Family Boxing in the 9-year-old, 80-pound division. Joseph M. Garcia dropped a decision to Lawrence Nava-Foster of Barrios Golden Gloves in Billings, Montana, in the 16-year-old, 119-pound group.
