CHEYENNE – Gino Brown and Haevan Gonzales of the Southside Sluggers boxing club both punched their tickets to the National Silver Gloves tournament this past weekend.
Brown topped Idaho’s Anthony Haddon to win the 9- and 10-year-old, 65-pound division.
Gonzales downed Oregon’s Brady Kierstead to win the 11-12, 70-pound title.
Joseph R. Garcia dropped his bout to Oregon’s Kaden Trumbell in the 9-10, 70-pound division.
The Sluggers also had three boxers compete in exhibition bouts.
Jacovy Dyson topped Montana’s Ian Healy in the 9-10, 60-pound division. Jordi De La Torre Romero defeated Healy in the 9-10, 65-pound group.
Joseph M. Garcia lost to Rawlins’ Marcellus Montoya in the 13-14, 115-pound group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.