North Cheyenne Community Park could have easily been the most joyful place in the capital city for three evenings during this bizarre summer of 2020.
In what is usually a six- to eight-week season, the Cheyenne Soccer Club held its version of the TOPSoccer program this summer, but for only three weeks. It was the fifth season CSC partnered with the one-night-a-week program, although this season was limited because of COVID-19.
TOPSoccer (The Outreach Program for Soccer) is a community-based training program that allows athletes with physical, intellectual and emotional disabilities to play soccer with others in a welcoming environment. It’s a nationwide organization, but the only towns in Wyoming that offer the opportunity are Cheyenne and Casper, while Sheridan and Laramie are working to get their own programs.
It’s developed for children ages 5-18, but Wyoming TOPSoccer Director Brian Longbottom said all ages are welcome to join.
The opportunity to participate is wonderful for everyone involved: athletes, parents and coaches, otherwise known as “buddies.”
“These kids don’t have a lot of activities that they’re able to do, so this is something that they can come out and participate in,” Longbottom said. “The parents can sit on the sideline for an hour, take a break, and watch their kids have a good time.”
Jaiden Lee – who was the state’s TOPSoccer player of the year in 2018 – has been part of the Cheyenne affiliation since its development, and has transitioned from becoming a player to a coach through her time as a member.
“I’m a sociable person, and I just like being around everyone here,” Lee said. “This is my favorite thing to do; coming here, helping everybody and having a hand in the community.
“It’s just a whole lot of fun.”
Longbottom mentioned that Lee even draws up practice plans and comes up with other ideas that will help with the flow of practice.
The transition the 20-year-old Lee has made has been a huge benefit to not only herself, but to the program, as well. It has allowed her to teach some of the other players skills she has learned during her time with the program. Dakota Pietersma is one of those that has benefitted from the coaching Jaiden and others provide.
Pietersma, 13, is multi-sport athlete who plays football and competes in mixed martial arts. He says the organization and the people involved have made soccer his favorite sport to play.
“It’s always exciting to come and play all of the games, that’s my favorite thing to do (at practice),” he said, mentioning he also loves all the new friends he has made during his time with TOPSoccer.
The excitement he carries is contagious and touches everyone else nearby. And even though it was a shortened season, the feel-good moments still made their appearances.
“I love to play soccer, but it’s even more enjoyable for me to come out here and be able to teach others,” said Jackson Lewis, who plays soccer for Cheyenne Central and has been a volunteer for four years. “I’ve talked to a lot of (the participants), and this has been one of the only ways for them to get out of the house this summer, so it means a lot to them.”
TOPSoccer is a great experience for everyone involved, Longbottom said. It brings individuals together and allows members of the community with similar qualities to spend time together.
Everyone leaves the field with a smile on their face, and the smiles even make the trip home.
“I’ve watched my kids play soccer my whole life, but we don’t talk about soccer in my house – it’s like a forbidden thing,” Longbottom said. “I bring my kids out to work with this program, and next thing you know, we’re having TOPSoccer conversations at dinner, and everyone is laughing.
“This program has even brought my family closer together in the soccer scope of things, and it’s pretty cool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.