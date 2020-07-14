CHEYENNE – The WYCO under-13 Select baseball team went 6-0 and won the Capital City Champions tournament Sunday in Cheyenne.
WYCO went 3-0 in pool play, and opened bracket play with a 14-2 victory over Slammers North Araujo. They topped the Golden Grizzlies (7-6) in the semifinals, and took down Slammers Shockers (12-6) in the final.
The team is made up of Kaed Coates, Landon McAnelly, Daniel Meyer, Anthony Pacheco, Braden Pearson, Kaige Schriner, Peyton Seelye, Tanner Stehwien, Chance Curell, Jacob Romine and Marcus George. It is coached by Bradley Barker III and Aaron Smith.
