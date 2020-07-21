CHEYENNE – The WYCO under-13 baseball team went 6-0 and won the CYB Last Blast tournament Sunday in Casper.
WYCO went 3-0 during pool play. During bracket play, it beat Crush Orange (8-1) and Slammers 5280 Tigers (9-5). It beat Casper Crush Black 12-4 in the championship game.
The team is made up of Kaed Coates, Chance Curell, Marcus George, Landon McAnelly, Daniel Meyer, Anthony Pacheco, Braden Pearson, Jacob Romine, Kaige Schriner, Peyton Seelye and Tanner Stehwien. It is coached by Bradley Barker III and Aaron Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.