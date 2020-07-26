Six Laramie athletes participated in an Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association’s regional competition Saturday in Castle Rock, Colorado.
They were Jon Gosselin, Adelyn Ommen, Lily Ommen, Haden Wheeler, Flora Caputo-Wilkowski and Moorea Caputo-Wilkowski.
The local athletes train at the LEAP Ninja Warrior Fitness gym located at 4037 East Grand Avenue, Suite C. They qualified last weekend to earn spots at the UNAA regional event.
“We’ve got an amazing group of athletes here at LEAP and they went all-in for this event,” Derek Mitchum, owner of LEAP Ninja Warrior Fitness said in a statement. “It’s great to see the commitment and drive they bring to obstacle course racing, but the best part is seeing the joy on their faces while running the courses.”
Obstacle course racing is becoming increasingly popular in the U.S., in part due to the success of the television show American Ninja Warrior.
Mitchum said while the show does bring people into the gym, the sense of community and camaraderie is what he hopes to share with his clients.
“We’re living through an incredibly stressful period in history and to have a chance to build something positive and have our folks compete in an event that celebrates strength and fitness is really wonderful,” he said.
Athletes who qualify at the regional event in Colorado will have the opportunity to compete at the UNAA World Series Championship Finals on Sept. 17-19 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
For more information about the LEAP Ninja Warrior Fitness gym, visit the website: www.leapwyo.com.
