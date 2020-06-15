CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s Klinton Krieger won five matches to claim the Wyoming State Golf Association’s match play tournament at The Golf Club at Devil’s Tower in Hulett.
Krieger shot a 2-under-par 70 to tie for fourth during the qualifying round. He opened bracket play by beating Chris Bundren (one up), and followed that with a 4-and-3 win over Liam Clancy.
Krieger topped Lander’s Trey Massey 3-and-2 in the quarterfinals before topping Cheyenne’s Jared Edeen 4-and-3 in the semis.
In the final, Krieger defeated William Hartford 4-and-3.
University of Wyoming senior-to-be Caitlyn Skavdahl claimed the women’s title, edging Ali Mulhall in the final in 19 holes.
