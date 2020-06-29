CHEYENNE – University of Wyoming sophomore-to-be Morgan Ryan defeated Green River’s Ali Mulhall in a playoff to claim the title at the Wyoming State Amateur Championship on Sunday at Riverton Country Club.
Ryan went into the final round two strokes behind Mulhall, but fired a 1-over-par 73 to force a playoff. Ryan finished with a three-round total of 8-over 224.
UW senior Caitlyn Skavdahl was third at 9-over 225. Skavdahl claimed the Wyoming State Golf Association's match play championship earlier this summer.
Lander’s Jaren Calkins won the men’s title at 9-under 207, edging Dan Starzinski and Cameron Carter by one stroke.
Calkins’ first four holes of the final round included a bogey and a double-bogey. He rebounded with four birdies to get to 1-under 71 on the day.
Defending champion Jared Edeen of Cheyenne had a three-round total of 8-over 224.
