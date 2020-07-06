LARAMIE – Nick Mason carded eight birdies and an eagle to finish the final round of the Laramie Open at 10-under-par 61. He won the three-round tournament at 16-under 197.
Mason earned $15,000 for his efforts.
Jhared Hack and Austin Jordan – who were tied for the lead after two rounds – placed second and third, respectively. Hack fired a 67 in the final round to finish at 12-under 201. Jordan needed 68 strokes to get around the course Sunday, and finished the tournament 11-under 202.
Hack earned a check for $7,500, while Jordan pocketed $4,125. Jordan won the tournament in 2019.
University of Wyoming junior-to-be Kirby Coe-Kirkham of Sheridan won the amateur title at 4-under 209. He went 3-under 68 during the final round to pull away from Jordan Costello of Pinedale. Costello – who plays for the University of Utah – finished the tournament even par 213 after firing a 1-over 72 Sunday.
