CHEYENNE – Noah Hofman felt like he missed a few opportunities during his first career round at the Tyrrell Wyoming State Open golf tournament.
He sat in a five-way tie for second after the opening 18 holes at the Airport Golf Club, but thought he could have scored better. Especially on two holes in particular.
Hofman thought Saturday’s second round was shaping up the same way, and then he made the turn onto the back nine.
The McCook, Nebraska, product carded five birdies during that stretch to finish the second round with a 7-under-par 67. He leads the field at 12-under 128 after two rounds.
“I got off to a bit of a slow start (Saturday), and made the turn at 2-under,” said Hofman, who recently finished his career at Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona. “I got it rolling on the back nine, and even had a clutch chip in from about 20 yards out on (Hole No.) 16.
“I pretty much had the same game plan as the first round. There are a couple holes where you can get it up close to the green off the tee and then get up-and-down, and that’s what I did.”
The professionals played in fairly windy conditions Friday afternoon. Saturday morning was relatively calm, which helped a number of pros post strong scores.
“The conditions were perfect to put a good number up as long as you didn’t put yourself on the wrong side of the pins,” Hofman said. “If you were hitting it well, and got a few putts to go in, anything was possible.”
An errant tee shot on Hole No. 16 kept Julian Taylor from having a sizeable lead after the first round of the 64th Wyoming Open. The Kansas City, Missouri, resident recorded a triple bogey on that hole after sending his first shot out of bounds in the native grass right of the fairway. He compounded the mistake with a bogey on Hole No. 17.
Despite those miscues, Taylor was tied for second at 65 after the first round.
Taylor – who is originally from York, England – avoided the same trouble Saturday, and carded a 6-under 64. He is second after two rounds at 11-under 129.
“I hit it better (Friday), and my short game wasn’t as good this round, but I managed to make some good putts,” Taylor said. “I kept chipping it within 10 or 15 feet and made those putts. As long as I can keep putting good, I think I can keep shooting low numbers.”
Zahkai Brown of Golden, Colorado, and Li Wang of Sammamish, Washington, are tied for third at 10-under 130. Both men shot 8-under during the second round.
There is a five-way tie for fifth at 9-under. That logjam includes first-round leader Coby Welch of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. He went 3-under in the second round.
“This wasn’t as flawless, I kind of had to scratch and claw to get there,” Welch said.
He started his day on Hole No. 10 and made the turn onto the front nine at 1-over after double-bogeying the par-4 Hole No. 16.
Welch rebounded on the front nine by scoring birdie on the par-4 Hole No. 1, and an eagle on the par-4 2nd.
“Other than 16, I played alright and made the putts I was supposed to,” Welch said. “The front nine was good to me. If I can get that back nine figured out, I’ll be in a good spot.”
Ryan Wallen of Buckeye, Arizona, also is the group bunched up at 9-under. The former University of Wyoming standout carded a 9-under 61 on Saturday.
Wallen birdied three of his first five holes Saturday, and then eagled the par-4 8th to make the turn at 5-under 29. He added four more birdies on the back nine.
Wallen said his game is trending in the right direction, which has him excited to tee it up in today’s final round.
“Just recently, I had some good talks with some really good people that helped me start putting the way I used to putt,” he said. “I’m putting with an aggressive, care-free mentality, and I’m just rolling the ball really good. I feel like I can make most of the good looks I get right now.
“I had a nice last couple years in college. Then I turned pro, and thought I had to be a mechanical, perfect player. I got away from my old self, which was having fun, being aggressive and playing loose. Those talks really helped me get there.”
Blair Hamilton of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, also scored the Airport Golf Club on Saturday, matching the tournament’s low round with a 61 despite a pair of bogeys.
Hamilton eagled his first hole of the day, the par-5 Hole No. 10. His bogeys came on the par-5 13th, and the par-4 16th. He made the turn at 4-under for the round, and posted five more birdies on the front nine.
“The greens were really rolling nicely, and I was playing aggressive,” Hamilton said. “This is a golf course where if you’re playing aggressive and hitting the shots, you can go really low. But one you get off a little bit, it’s hard to scramble.”
Hamilton was 1-over 71 during Friday’s first round. He is tied for 10th at 8-under 132.
Hamilton wasn’t happy with how he played in the opening round, and immediately went to the driving range in an attempt to correct an issue that plagued him.
“I was cutting the golf ball off the tee, but I needed to be drawing the golf ball,” he said. “I was hitting some really ugly shots that were getting me into trouble, so I said that I needed to get the ball working the other way. Sometimes it just takes a little tweak like that.”
Hamilton played in the Laramie Open last weekend, and finished eighth. He also has qualified for the Colorado Open.
“My game is trending the right direction,” he said. “I’m caring less, hitting more drivers and having more fun.”
The Wyoming Open’s final group tees off at p.m. today.
