CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team finished the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League’s B state tournament with a 7-2 victory over Pinedale on Sunday morning.
Amy Macdonald scored five goals for Cheyenne (3-19-2). Maya Miller scored one goal and assisted on four others. Katherine Looby chipped in with a goal and two assists. Kelsey Sarne and Ashlynn Farrell both dished out one assist.
