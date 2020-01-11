CHEYENNE – The Cheyenn Capitals boys club hockey team fell 7-1 to Pindale on Friday.
The game held even throughout the first period with neither team scoring a goal. But Pinedale snuck ahead with a five-goal second period. Pinedale added two more in the third, while Cheyenne scored its only goal early in the third. Tyler Schlagel scored at 0:43 in the third off an assist from Lawrence Looby.
