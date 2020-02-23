CHEYENNE – Despite scoring the game's first goal, the Cheyenne Capitals under-18 boys team lost 6-4 at Jackson on Saturday.
Christian Robarge put the Capitals on the board early in the first period off assists from Garret Oswald and Kaden Bules, but Jackson rallied with four unanswered goals to take a 4-1 lead into the second period.
