CHEYENNE – Kennedie Johnson scored two goals and assisted on three others to help the Park County Ice Cats under-19 girls hockey team to a 6-1 win over visiting Cheyenne on Sunday in Cody.
Cheyenne’s only goal came off the stick of Eva Collins with an assist from Olivia Gore.
Goaltedner Mackinsey Farrell recorded 31 saves for the Capitals (3-11-4), host Rock Springs-Douglas (1-7-2) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center.
Capitals boys drop two in Jackson
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Capitals high school boys hockey team lost both of its matchups with Jackson junior varsity over the weekend.
Cheyenne (2-10-1) lost 3-2 late Saturday night. Christian Streuber and Lawrence Looby scored Cheyenne’s goals, while Erich Streuber and Kyler Collins had assists.
Goaltedner Will Bechtel posted 27 saves.
On Sunday morning, Jackson scored all of its goals in the third period during a 3-0 victory.
Bechtel stopped 16 shots.
Cheyenne returns to action Jan. 30 against visiting Laramie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.