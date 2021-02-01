CHEYENNE – Aaron Gallant’s late third-period goal lifted the Laramie high school boys hockey team to a 6-5 victory over the Cheyenne Capitals on Sunday morning at the Cheyenne Ice & Events Center.
The Outlaws trailed 3-0 after the first period, but knotted the score with three quick goals from Ethan Riffee to start the second. Cheyenne (2-12-1) took a 4-3 lead into the second intermission.
Laramie pull ahead 5-4 in the third thanks to goals from Riffee and Ryan Zafft.
Cheyenne’s Christian Streuber tied the score 5-5 with an assist from Erich Streuber.
Riffee finished with four goals for Laramie.
Christian Streuber scored three goals and assisted on another for Cheyenne, while Erich Streuber dished out four assists. Kyler Collins finished with one goal and one assist.
Caleb Hemenway added the Capitals’ other goal. Cheyenne goaltender Will Bechtel stopped 24 shots.
