CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s season-opening series at Gillette offered lessons that were put to good use during the new calendar year.
Back in November 2019, the under-18 Cheyenne Capitals boys were swept by Gillette. Cheyenne was outscored 18-9 over those two contests. The main culprit turned out to be loose defense.
Saturday was a different story. The Capitals shook off a loose start by tightening up, especially in the defensive and neutral zones, and got timely saves from Kaidin Mondle in goal during a 4-4 tie at the Ice and Events Center.
“It’s good for us to start moving in the right direction,” Cheyenne captain Tyler Schlagel said. “Gillette’s a good team, so that’s good for us to at least get that tie and not have a loss in the column.”
Indeed.
The tie snapped a two-game losing skid for the Capitals, who also earned a point to give them 11 on the season.
Schlagel was the center of what appeared to be the deciding goal late in the third period. With 7 minutes remaining in a 4-4 game, Schlagel blasted a shot that knuckled off the crossbar and appeared to cross the goal line. Players scrambled in the
crease, while Gillette goalie Rex Mandarich did his best to swipe the puck away from the goal. Schlagel immediately threw his arms up in celebration only to have the referee waive it off.
“Just that it didn’t completely cross the line, so he couldn’t call it,” said Schlagel, who finished with a goal and an assist. “Not much review we can do here, so the way he sees it is the way it gets called.
“You always want to think it’s a goal. If that’s a goal, we win that (game). But if that’s the way he calls it, it’s just the way the chips fall.”
Cheyenne (5-7-1) dodged an early bullet when Jaxon Noe was whistled for checking from behind and, a few seconds later, Kaden Bules went off for tripping, which handed Gillette an extended 5-on-3 power play.
But the Capitals allowed just one shot before killing it off.
Gillette struck first when Aidan Coldren Fluharty ripped a low shot through the legs of Mondle for a 1-0 lead. Cheyenne tied it less than a minute later when Garrett Oswald took a feed from Wyatt Vasko and pumped it home from the slot with 8 minutes, 11 seconds to play in the first period.
Cheyenne found itself on the power play early in the second, and the home team made sure to capitalize. Schlagel rocketed a shot from the point, and Gannon Thompson deflected it in for a 2-1 Capitals lead.
Luke Moore handed his team a 3-1 advantage late in the second. Moore and winger Timber Woods broke into the Gillette zone on a 2-on-1. Gillette’s defense forced Moore’s hand. The Cheyenne forward decided to shoot. It paid off.
“The defense took away the pass … and it went in,” said Moore, who finished with a goal and an assist.
The goal was Moore’s ninth of the season.
“He scored a nice goal, a really, really nice goal,” Cheyenne coach Patrick Cunningham said. “Goal of the game, for sure. Played with a lot of speed. He was all over the ice. Really good defensively.
Gillette (11-2-2) rallied and eventually grabbed a 4-3 lead before Schlagel’s team-leading 22nd goal of the season tied it 4-4, and assured Cheyenne of an important point.
It wasn’t a victory, but holding one of the top teams in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey Association to only four goals was a step forward.
“We preach positional hockey, and they realize how important that is, even against a fast team, that if you play positional hockey in all three zones, any team’s going to have a tough time scoring on you,” Cunningham said. “And then you take your opportunities that come and you hopefully take advantage of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.